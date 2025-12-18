BSP advances capital market, payment reforms

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) underscored its commitment to advance capital market development and cross-border payments during the 4th Asean+3 Economic Cooperation and Financial Stability Forum on 25 November 2025 in Hong Kong, China.

In a panel discussion during the event, BSP Deputy Governor Zeno Ronald R. Abenoja said, “The BSP is working to deepen the money market and introduce more market-oriented operations.”

He said the aim is to enhance liquidity to improve monetary policy transmission and strengthen the Philippines’ integration into regional and global financial markets. He added that these are also steps to safeguard the financial system amid global uncertainties and accelerating digital transformation.

On cross-border payments, Deputy Governor Abenoja emphasized the potential of tokenization, particularly for digital retail payments and remittances. By leveraging stablecoin technology, transactions can become faster, cheaper, and more accessible.

With the theme “From Fragmentation to Resilience: Macro-financial Stability and Regional Integration in Asean+3,” the forum focused on the evolving global financial landscape and its impact on monetary and financial stability.

The event brought together policymakers, financial experts, and academics from across the Asean+3 region. The participants shared insights on strategies to enhance macro-financial resilience and promote stronger regional cooperation.

The Amro Forum was co-organized by the Asean+3 Macroeconomic Research Office, the Bank for International Settlements, and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Meanwhile, deputy governor Abenoja represented the BSP in another Asean+3 event, the Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting, from 26 to 27 November 2025 in Hong Kong.

The Philippines is set to co-chair the Asean+3 Finance Process with Japan in 2026. PR