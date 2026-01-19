BSP alerts public on scams

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) warns the public anew that its offices and personnel do not conduct or facilitate personal financial transactions.

Ignore claims from individuals or entities posing as BSP employees or office representatives, especially regarding complaints about financial products and services. The BSP and its staff do not handle deposits, withdrawals, or transfers involving personal accounts.

The BSP may assist the public with their concerns against BSP-supervised institutions if they file a complaint or report through the BSP Consumer Assistance Mechanism.[1] If a bank is involved, the public is advised to immediately contact said bank through its official channels.[2]

Beware that fraudsters will show falsified documents with the BSP’s name and logo. They will also misrepresent the BSP through emails, text messages, or phone calls.

Fraudsters may claim to open accounts for victims and try to obtain personal information such as account details, passwords, or ask for payments with unusual urgency.

The BSP will never ask the public to transfer funds from their accounts or make payments purportedly for anti-money laundering clearance, taxes, insurance, and other fabricated charges.

To protect oneself from scams, the public is advised to:

Ignore individuals and entities claiming to be connected with the BSP;

Do not share personal or financial information.

Ignore clickable links: Under BSP regulations, banks are prohibited from sending clickable links via SMS, email, or messaging apps. If there is a link, it may be a phishing attempt designed to steal your money.

Report the incident immediately to the BSP via e-mail address at bspmail@bsp.gov.ph or telephone number (+632) 8811-1277 or 8811-1BSP.

If your financial account has been compromised, immediately contact your bank or e-money issuer through its official channels.[3]

The public may also report scammers to the following:

Philippine National Police at https://pnp.gov.ph/contact-us-3/

National Bureau of Investigation: https://nbi.gov.ph/report-to-nbi/ PR