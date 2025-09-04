BSP, Dole ink MOU on data sharing

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to enhance data sharing in a ceremony at the BSP Head Office in Manila on 29 August 2025.

The partnership aims to aid the BSP's and Dole's policymaking through relevant data that they produce and share.

According to Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr., “The MOU strengthens our ability to see the whole picture. With secure and timely data sharing, we can respond faster and smarter.”

“Together, we can align our policies to serve the Filipino people better. I am excited for what this partnership will bring. Good data lead to good policy, and good policy leads to good progress,” the Governor added.

In his message of cooperation, Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma said, “We at DOLE are optimistic and confident that this strategic partnership will drive progress that genuinely reaches all Filipinos, especially our jobseekers—ultimately strengthening our employment facilitation services, our nation's workforce, and elevating the quality of employment available to every Filipino.”

Leveraging Dole's data sets enables the BSP to closely monitor labor market conditions and craft relevant policies to ensure price stability.

Using Dole's labor market data, the BSP will produce research that can help Dole strengthen its employment policies, sharpen labor market strategies, and improve the delivery of employment facilitation services.

Under the MOU, both parties commit to uphold data privacy and security, in accordance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012 and relevant guidelines from the National Privacy Commission. PR