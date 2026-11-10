BSP eyes local polymer banknote production

MANILA — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is eyeing the start of local production of polymer banknotes next year.

“It's within 2027,” BSP Payments and Currency Management Sector Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan said on the sidelines of the BSP Security Plant Complex (SPC) Tour in Quezon City on Monday.

Tangonan said the BSP is setting up a production line at the SPC to manufacture polymer bills locally, rather than permanently relying on foreign suppliers such as Australia.

This will be able to produce around 500 million pieces every year.

“We have to learn to operate the polymer lines so that we're not forever just importing,” Tangonan said.

The polymer series is composed of the 1,000-piso polymer banknote, which was introduced in April 2022, as well as new polymer denominations: 500-, 100-, and 50-piso.

The BSP earlier said polymer banknotes have advanced security features that reduce the risk of counterfeiting and have a lower global warming potential than paper banknotes.

According to the BSP, polymer banknotes also last up to 7.5 years compared to only 1.5 years for paper banknotes. (PNA)