BSP honors Mindanao’s outstanding partners

Recognizing partnership as vital to progress, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) honored nine outstanding institutional partners of its Mindanao Regional Office (MRO) during the 2025 Outstanding BSP Stakeholders Appreciation Ceremony (Obsac) held on September 8, 2025 in Butuan City.

In his keynote message, Monetary Board Member Jose L. Querubin said, “Financial services must reach even the remotest places, and the benefits of progress should trickle down to more people. But with your passion and commitment, no challenge is beyond our reach.”

BSP Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat shared this message with the awardees: “Because of your partnership, our financial system is becoming more accessible, more responsive, and more human, one family, one sari-sari store, one community at a time.”

Since 2004, Obsac has enabled BSP to recognize partners that support the central bank’s mandates: price stability, financial stability, and a safe and efficient payment system.

Awardees were recognized for advancing BSP advocacies in financial inclusion, education, currency management, digital payments, and gold buying.

The outstanding institutional partners of the BSP MRO are: Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company - Cash Management Services Unit Ozamiz Branch, Land Bank of the Philippines - Northern Mindanao Branches Group, Land Bank of the Philippines - General Santos Pioneer Branch, Land Bank of the Philippines -Davao-Recto Branch, Development Bank of the Philippines - Cagayan de Oro Cash Center, Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism - Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, Provincial Local Government Unit of Davao de Oro, Philippine Science High School - Zamboanga Peninsula Region Campus, and Butuan City Bankers Club

The MRO Obsac 2025 followed the appreciation ceremony for the BSP’s Head Office and South Luzon partners on 18 July and 08 August 2025, respectively. Similar ceremonies will be held for the partners of the BSP offices in North Luzon and Visayas. BSP