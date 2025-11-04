BSP joins 2025 IMF-WBG meetings

Monetary Board Members Romeo L. Bernardo and Walter C. Wassmer led the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) delegation to the Annual IMF-WBG (International Monetary Fund-World Bank Group) Meetings and related meetings held from October 13 to 18, 2025, in Washington, DC, USA.

Also part of the delegation were deputy governor Zeno Ronald R. Abenoja and senior assistant governor Edna C. Villa.

BSP officials participated in the strategic dialogue between the IMF managing director and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. They also joined the Joint Governors’ Meeting of the IMF-WBG Southeast Constituency as well as meetings with the US Federal Reserve, various IMF departments, and credit rating agencies. BSP officials also provided investor briefings for Citi, JPMorgan, HSBC, and Bank of America clients.

The meetings discussed global and regional economic and financial developments, near- and medium-term challenges, policy agenda, and prospects for further cooperation and technical assistance.

The BSP delegation also shared updates on the Philippines’ preparations and priorities as the incoming Asean Chair in 2026.

On the sidelines of the Annual Meetings, MBM Wassmer also received the Global Finance “Best Central Banker Award” on behalf of Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. PR