BSP lauds DOLE for worker financial health programs

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) praised the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for promoting financial planning, savings, microinsurance, and the Personal Equity and Retirement Account (PERA) program among private-sector employers and workers.

In an advisory issued April 13, 2026, Dole encouraged employers to distribute information, education, and communication (IEC) materials to help workers better manage their finances. The BSP said the initiative supports efforts to strengthen workers’ financial health and expand transaction account use in the labor sector, key goals of the central bank’s financial inclusion drive.

The advisory promotes financial planning through the use of transaction accounts for receiving and transferring funds, tracking expenses, managing budgets, and building emergency savings.

It also encourages microinsurance to protect workers and families from losses due to accidents, illness, death, and natural disasters. It further supports the Personal Equity and Retirement Account (PERA), a voluntary savings program designed to help workers build retirement security.

DOLE urged employers to circulate IEC materials through digital and printed channels and integrate them into workplace activities such as orientations and town hall meetings.

Labor Advisory No. 6 builds on Labor Advisory No. 26, series of 2020, which promotes the use of transaction accounts for wage payments. The BSP and DOLE sit on the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee, which advances financial health and inclusion through wider access to formal financial services. PR