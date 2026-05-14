BSP leads crafting of national financial education strategy

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is leading the development of the National Strategy for Financial Education (NSFE), a roadmap aimed at strengthening the financial health and financial literacy of Filipinos.

The NSFE envisions a society where individuals and families have the knowledge, confidence, and resilience to make sound financial decisions through accessible and effective financial education programs.

Targeted for release this year, the strategy continues to undergo consultations with stakeholders. As part of the process, the BSP gathered representatives from government agencies, private sector partners, civil society organizations, and development institutions on May 13, 2026, at the BSP head office in Manila.

BSP Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat emphasized the importance of collaboration in shaping the national strategy.

“No amount of research can replace the insights of those doing the work on the ground. That is why consultations matter,” Romulo-Puyat said.

“A national strategy only becomes meaningful when government, industry, civil society, and development partners work together to make it succeed. That is when it becomes more than a document,” she added.

During the consultation, the BSP and its partners presented key findings on the country’s financial education landscape and introduced the draft NSFE framework.

Stakeholders also joined workshops to share insights and identify initiatives that could refine the strategy and guide priority actions. The discussions were built on earlier consultations and research on existing financial education programs, gaps, and priority areas.

The BSP said it will consolidate and analyze the inputs gathered from stakeholders to further improve the NSFE.

The NSFE receives technical assistance from the World Bank and input from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

The strategy will form part of the broader National Strategy for Financial Inclusion 2022–2028 and will later be endorsed by the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee for approval. PR