BSP notes rise in account ownership in SWS survey

Survey shows 58 percent of Filipino adults now own formal financial accounts as BSP expands financial inclusion programs.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas welcomed the results of the latest Social Weather Stations survey, which showed that more than half of Filipino adults now own formal financial accounts.

The SWS survey found that account ownership among Filipinos aged 18 and above rose to 58 percent in the first quarter of 2026. The figure exceeded the 51 percent recorded for the same age group in the BSP’s 2025 Consumer Finance and Inclusion Survey.

The survey showed higher account ownership across geographic areas, income groups, and education levels. About one in three respondents without an account said another household member owns one.

“The BSP will continue to broaden access to financial services,” BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said. “This will enable more Filipinos to save, manage their expenses, and improve their overall financial health.”

Among adults surveyed, 43 percent reported owning an e-money account, while 21 percent said they have a bank account.

Respondents without financial accounts cited lack of money, unemployment, and limited knowledge on how to open an account as the main barriers.

The BSP said it continues to promote financial inclusion through financial education programs and the Paleng-QR Ph Plus initiative, which also supports on-site account opening activities.

The SWS survey complemented the BSP’s 2025 survey, which also showed improvements in Filipinos’ financial literacy.

The BSP said the SWS rider questions provided insights into public awareness and sentiment on economic and financial issues, helping the central bank refine its education and communication initiatives and monitor the effectiveness of its programs. PR