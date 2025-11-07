BSP: PH banks post steady growth

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) highlighted continued growth and stability in the Philippine banking sector during the first half of the year, noting broad-based asset growth and solid profitability.

In June this year, assets reached ₱28.2 trillion, reflecting a 7.7 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth, according to the BSP’s “Report on the Philippine Financial System for the First Semester of 2025.” Stable domestic deposits fueled this rise, while strong liquidity and capital buffers provided support. Loans and investments continued to comprise most of the sector’s assets, maintaining satisfactory asset quality.

Profit rose 4.1 percent y-o-y to ₱198.1 billion for the period ending in June 2025, reflecting prudent risk management and sound credit governance.

According to BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr., “The banking system’s solid performance underscores its strength in seizing opportunities, navigating emerging risks, driving innovation, and championing inclusive and sustainable growth.”

“In line with this, the BSP will continue pursuing policies that further strengthen the banking system. This supports an environment that helps banks to continue growing, supporting economic activity, and responding to the evolving needs of Filipinos,” the Governor said.

The report also noted the satisfactory performance and robust growth of foreign currency deposit units and trust entities.

Aside from these, it featured articles on strategic initiatives in the credit information system, improvements in the anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing regime, a more inclusive and digitalized retirement savings account, and the establishment of a Financial Cyber Resilience Governing Council.

These initiatives reflect the BSP’s collaboration and close coordination with its supervised entities, other financial regulators, and industry associations to further boost the resilience of the Philippine banking system.PR