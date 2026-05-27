BSP pushes stronger bank governance

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas gathered directors of universal, commercial, and digital banks for its inaugural Corporate Governance Summit on May 25, 2026, at the BSP head office in Manila, as regulators pushed for stronger oversight amid a rapidly evolving financial landscape.

The summit aimed to strengthen governance standards across the banking sector and promote sound, forward-looking oversight.

“In good governance, you have made sure that board oversight, internal controls, and transparency in accounting all work to support the regulatory framework,” Eli M. Remolona Jr. told bank directors during the event.

“It is in times like these that we begin to appreciate such good governance,” he added, noting that banks continue to maintain high capital buffers and liquidity.

Remolona said BSP regulations on capital, liquidity, and transparency are designed not only to protect individual banks but also to preserve the stability of the financial system.

Carrying the theme “Navigating the Future: Governance in Action,” the summit tackled evolving global governance practices, leadership and corporate culture, digital and cybersecurity governance, and the role of governance in strengthening institutional integrity and financial resilience.

Speakers and panelists shared insights on board oversight, risk governance, accountability, digital trust, cybersecurity governance, and fraud prevention.

The event gathered Monetary Board members, senior BSP officials, bank directors, and international and local governance experts for a series of panel discussions.

Among the speakers were Fernando Restoy, Tan Yeow Seng, Rakesh Dharmala, and Rodel A. Quesada, who discussed governance, cybersecurity, and financial sector resilience.

Business leaders who joined the panel on governance and leadership included Teresita Sy-Coson, Cezar P. Consing, and Ramon S. Ang.

Bank executives Ana Maria A. Delgado, Reginaldo Anthony B. Cariaso, and Sandeep Uppal also shared insights on governance, integrity, and financial resilience.

The BSP said it plans to make the Corporate Governance Summit a continuing platform for dialogue, collaboration, and the sharing of best practices between regulators and the banking industry. PR