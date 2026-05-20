BSP reserves at US$104.3B; April BOP deficit at US$2.1B

The Philippines’ gross international reserves (GIR) settled at US$104.3 billion as of end-April 2026, providing the country with a strong external liquidity buffer despite a widening balance of payments (BOP) deficit, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In a press release dated May 19, the BSP said the latest GIR level was enough to cover 6.9 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income. The reserves also represented about 3.8 times the country’s short-term external debt based on residual maturity.

The central bank described the reserve position as a “robust external liquidity buffer” that helps ensure sufficient dollar liquidity to meet the country’s import requirements and foreign debt obligations, while also cushioning the economy against external shocks and currency volatility.

However, the country’s overall BOP position posted a US$2.1 billion deficit in April 2026, bringing the cumulative deficit for the January-to-April period to US$7.4 billion.

Data released by the BSP showed that the April shortfall followed monthly deficits of US$373 million in January, US$2.277 billion in February, and US$2.637 billion in March.

The BOP position reflects the country’s transactions with the rest of the world and can be computed through changes in net international reserves.

Despite the month-on-month decline in reserves, the Philippines continued to maintain a relatively healthy external position compared with historical levels. BSP data showed the GIR stood at US$112.6 billion in January 2026 before easing to US$113.3 billion in February, US$106.6 billion in March, and US$104.3 billion in April.

The BSP said GIR consists of foreign-denominated securities, foreign exchange holdings, gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and reserve position in the International Monetary Fund.

As of April 2026, foreign investments accounted for the largest share of reserves at US$79.4 billion, followed by gold holdings worth US$19.8 billion, SDRs amounting to US$3.96 billion, reserve position in the IMF at US$723.6 million, and foreign exchange holdings of US$469 million.

Economists closely monitor the GIR and BOP positions as indicators of the country’s ability to withstand global financial volatility, support the peso, and finance external obligations.

The BSP noted that the current reserve level remains more than adequate under international standards, even as global economic uncertainties, elevated import demand, and external payment pressures continue to weigh on the country’s external accounts. PR