Cash remittances reach US$26.6B in 9 months

CASH remittances sent home by overseas Filipinos (OFs) reached US$3.20 billion in September 2026, up 2.6 percent from US$3.12 billion in the same month last year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported Monday, November 16.

The latest figures brought cash remittances for January to September to US$26.63 billion, a 2.3 percent increase from US$26.03 billion recorded during the same period in 2025.

Personal remittances, which include cash sent through banks and informal channels as well as remittances in kind, also increased by 2.7 percent to US$3.55 billion in September from US$3.46 billion a year earlier.

For the first nine months of 2026, personal remittances totaled US$29.65 billion, up 2.3 percent from US$28.97 billion in the same period last year.

The BSP said remittance inflows continued to support household consumption and domestic economic activity, underscoring their importance as a stable source of household income and foreign exchange for the Philippine economy.

US remains top source

The United States remained the largest source of cash remittances during the January-September period, accounting for 39.8 percent of total inflows.

Singapore ranked second with a 7.1 percent share, followed by Saudi Arabia at 6.4 percent, Japan at 5 percent, and the United Kingdom at 4.7 percent. Other countries accounted for 37 percent.

A breakdown by type of overseas worker showed that land-based workers accounted for 80 percent of cash remittances, while sea-based workers contributed the remaining 20 percent.

Among land-based workers, the United States accounted for the largest share of remittances at 41.7 percent. Saudi Arabia followed with 8 percent, Singapore with 6.4 percent, the United Arab Emirates with 5.5 percent, and the United Kingdom with 4.5 percent.

For sea-based workers, the United States also ranked first, accounting for 32.1 percent of cash remittances. Singapore followed with 9.9 percent, Japan with 7.1 percent, the United Kingdom with 5.5 percent, and Germany with 5.4 percent.

Other countries accounted for 33.8 percent of remittances from land-based workers and 40 percent from sea-based workers.

The BSP cautioned that country-of-origin figures have limitations because remitting or correspondent banks are often located in the United States. The country's top ranking, therefore, does not necessarily mean the funds were generated there.



Seasonally adjusted inflows rise

After accounting for seasonal factors, personal remittances reached US$3.42 billion in September, up 1.3 percent from August, indicating sustained underlying growth in remittance inflows.

The BSP also reported that cash remittances accounted for 7.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2026, while personal remittances represented 8.4 percent.

Both shares increased from the third quarter of 2025, when cash remittances accounted for 7.4 percent of GDP and personal remittances represented 8.2 percent.

The BSP defines personal remittances as the sum of net compensation of employees, personal transfers, and capital transfers between resident and nonresident households. These include the earnings of overseas Filipino workers, household-to-household transfers, and resources sent for purposes such as residential construction.

Cash remittances, meanwhile, refer specifically to money sent by land-based and sea-based workers through the banking system. MLSA