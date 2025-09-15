Cash remittances reach US$3.2B in July

Cash remittances to the Philippines continued to grow in July, with funds from sea-based overseas Filipinos rising slightly faster than those from land-based workers.

These remittances rose from US$3.08 billion in July 2024 to US$3.18 billion in July 2025, marking a 3.0 percent increase.

Of that figure, land-based OFs accounted for the much bigger share of US$2.59 billion (up 3.0 percent year-on-year), while the sea-based OFs accounted for the smaller share of US$585 million (up 3.1 percent).

In January-July 2025, cumulative cash remittances rose from US$19.33 billion in January-July 2024 to US$19.93 billion, indicating a 3.1 percent growth.

The Philippines received the most remittances from the United States between January and July 2025, with Singapore and Saudi Arabia ranking next.

The increase in cash remittances drove a spike in personal remittances. Personal remittances include cash sent through banks and informal channels, and remittances in kind.

Personal remittances rose to 3.1 percent from US$3.43 billion in July 2024 to US$3.53 billion in July 2025.

Cumulative personal remittances increased by 3.1 percent from US$21.53 billion recorded in January-July 2024 to US$22.21 billion in January-July 2025. PR