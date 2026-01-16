Cash remittances rise to $2.9B in November

Cash remittances sent home by overseas Filipinos rose to $2.91 billion in November 2025, extending steady gains that continue to support household spending and the broader Philippine economy, government data showed.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said cash remittances, money sent through banks, grew 3.6 percent from $2.81 billion in November last year. From January to November, inflows reached $32.11 billion, up 3.2 percent from $31.11 billion in the same period of 2024.

Cash remittances are a major source of foreign exchange for the Philippines and help fuel consumption, especially for food, housing, education, and health care.

US remains top source

The United States continued to be the largest source of remittances in the first 11 months of 2025, accounting for 40 percent of total inflows. It was followed by Singapore at 7.1 percent and Saudi Arabia at 6.4 percent, data showed.

Other key contributors included Japan, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada, reflecting the wide geographic spread of Filipino workers abroad.

Land-based workers accounted for the bulk of remittances, with the United States again leading, followed by Saudi Arabia and Singapore. For sea-based workers, the U.S. remained the top source, while Singapore and Japan ranked next.

Personal remittances also rise

Broader personal remittances, which include cash sent through both formal and informal channels as well as remittances in kind, climbed to $3.23 billion in November, up from $3.12 billion a year earlier.

Year to date, personal remittances reached $35.73 billion, a 3.2 percent increase from $34.61 billion in the January–November period of 2024.

The central bank said the continued growth reflects stable demand for Filipino workers overseas and resilient labor markets in host countries, particularly in the United States and parts of Asia and the Middle East.

Remittances remain a key buffer for the Philippine economy, helping offset trade deficits and supporting domestic consumption amid global economic uncertainty. MLSA WITH BSP PR