Casino Plus expands esponsible gaming support

MANILA - Casino Plus, one of the leading responsible digital entertainment platforms in the country, has strengthened player protection by integrating the National Problem Gambling Helpline into its digital platforms, demonstrating the company's commitment to people-led responsible gaming.

The platform update was completed on June 15, and reflects Casino Plus' belief that responsible gaming should be human-centered, accessible, and focused on the real needs of individuals and their families.

The initiative is also in line with Casino Plus' mission to provide enjoyment to all through safe and responsible entertainment supported by extensive help channels.

"Responsible gaming is not only about systems, policies, or compliance. It is about people," said Evan Spytma, Casino Plus CEO. "As we continue to grow, our responsibility is to make sure that players are supported, informed, and protected at every touchpoint. The integration of the National Problem Gambling Helpline is an important step in making help more accessible to the people and families who may need it."

It can be recalled that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) launched the 24/7 National Problem Gambling Helpline in June 2026 as part of the agency's broader campaign on responsible gaming and mental health awareness.

In partnership with Seagulls Flock Organization Inc., the PAGCOR helpline (02) 8248-9568 directly connects callers to counselors for confidential support such as counseling, referrals, mental health services, long-term support, and other gambling-related concerns, especially for those facing crisis situations.

In addition to the new helpline, the gaming platform is also helping by providing direct access to important protection resources, such as PAGCOR’s responsible gaming regulatory page, online self-exclusion application, self-exclusion form, family exclusion form, and licensee-emanating exclusion form. These are part of the company’s efforts to ensure that players and their families know what help is available and how to avail of it.

Updated hotline information can be found in the Casino Plus Help Center, in the website footer, and on its mobile app. PR