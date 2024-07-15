CBS revives financial wellness roadshow for teachers

Led by CBS China Bank Savings Automatic Payroll Deduction Lending Group Head and First Vice President II Niel Jumawan, the 2024 edition of the Financial Wellness Roadshow will focus on refreshing teachers’ knowledge about debt management, financial goal setting, personal statement of assets and liabilities analysis, and saving strategies and techniques.

“We are grateful for the opportunity given to us by the Department of Education to service the financial needs of our modern-day heroes, our Department of Education teachers. This program is part of our efforts to give back to the community. We know our teachers are financially literate, but we also know that everyone needs a refresher course to update their personal financial strategies and techniques,” said Mr. Jumawan. “While we stand ready to provide for their financing needs, we also want to build each teacher’s capacity to grow their savings and achieve their financial goals independently.”

The roadshow will make three stops, Digos City, Davao City, and General Santos City.

Jumawan shall also be touring CBS Mindanao Locations, including Kidapawan, Isulan, and Koronadal.

CBS China Bank Savings, the retail lending arm of China Banking Corporation spans 238 locations nationwide, to include 168 branches including APD Lending Centers and 70 branch lites’. Its ATM network is the country’s second largest in the thrift bank category, with 210. CBS is committed to providing for the financing needs of the SME sector and retail customers and improving the quality of life of the communities it serves, with the promise of “Easy Banking for You.” PR