CEB logs 2.1-M October passengers

Cebu Pacific (CEB) carried 2.1 million passengers in October 2025, a one percent decrease from the same month last year. Overall seat load factor (SLF) decreased to 79.3 percent from 80.5 percent last year, while seat capacity rose by 0.6 percent.

Domestic passengers decreased by 4.5 percent year-on-year on 6.1 percent lower seats, resulting in a domestic SLF of 82.5 percent. International passenger traffic, meanwhile, grew 10.7 percent year-on-year, with seat capacity up 22.2 percent, bringing international SLF down by 7.4 percentage points to 71.4 percent.

For the year-to-date 2025, CEB has flown over 22.0 million passengers, marking a 12.3 percent increase from 19.6 million in 2024. Domestic passengers grew 10.8 percent to 16.4 million, while international passengers grew 17.0 percent to 5.6 million. Overall SLF averaged 84.3 percent for the period, while overall capacity in seats was up by 12.5 percent to 26.1 million.

“October reflected our active capacity management as we navigated ongoing supply chain challenges, particularly those related to Pratt & Whitney engines, as well as weather-related disruptions. Capacity growth was intentionally moderated to ensure operational resilience ahead of the peak travel season,” said Mark Cezar, Chief Financial Officer of Cebu Pacific. “November is seeing similar headwinds and moderation, but we will be returning to double-digit capacity growth in December and January.” PR