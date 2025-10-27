CEB opens Cebu-El Nido daily flights

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU – Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) celebrates the launch of Cebu Pacific Air’s (DG) new daily service between Cebu (CEB) and El Nido, Palawan (ENI) starting October 26, 2025.

This highly anticipated route provides a seamless connection for domestic and international tourists flying from Cebu directly to one of the world's most beautiful destinations, renowned for its stunning limestone cliffs, white-sand beaches, and crystal-clear lagoons, El Nido, Palawan.

Cebu Pacific will operate the Cebu-El Nido service once daily, with a convenient evening schedule perfect for travelers:

● DG6254: Cebu (CEB) to El Nido (ENI) | ETD: 1850H (6:50 PM)

● DG6081: El Nido (ENI) to Cebu (CEB) | ETA: 1825H (6:25 PM)

To mark the maiden flight, a ceremonial departure program was given to passengers departing for El Nido with a cake-cutting ceremony and a water cannon salute, as per tradition.

"We are committed to making travel more accessible and affordable, and we are ecstatic to launch this new route with our long-standing partner, Cebu Pacific Air," said Athanasios Titonis, Chief Executive Officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (Acac). "Connecting Cebu directly to a world-class destination like El Nido strengthens MCIA’s position as the Philippines’ premier regional hub. This route not only offers incredible convenience for travelers but also significantly boosts tourism for both destinations."

With the addition of this new route, MCIA is connected to 28 domestic destinations and 13 international destinations with 5 Philippine-based and 16 foreign airline partners. The launch of the Cebu-El Nido service underscores MCIA's continuous efforts to expand its network, providing passengers with direct access to key leisure destinations across the country. PR