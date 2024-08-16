CEB relaunches Davao-HK, Iloilo-Singapore flights

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, is further boosting its provincial hubs by relaunching Davao to Hong Kong and Iloilo to Singapore flights at the latter part of the year, making international air travel more convenient for passengers departing from Visayas and Mindanao stations.

Starting October 27, 2024, CEB will operate flights between Davao and Hong Kong 4x weekly --- every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Iloilo to Singapore flights will commence on November 25, 2024 and operate 3x weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

To make the route announcement more exciting, starting today until August 31, 2024, passengers may book direct Davao-Hong Kong flights for as low as P1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period is from October 27, 2024 until March 29, 2025.

Passengers may also book Iloilo-Singapore flights for as low as PHP 1 one-way base, exclusive of fees and surcharges, until August 31, 2024. The travel period is from November 25, 2024 to March 29, 2025.

With the launch of CEB’s flights between Davao and Hong Kong, more Filipino travelers now have the chance to visit the iconic Big Buddha, enjoy a scenic ride via the Ngong Ping 360, or spend a magical day in Hong Kong Disneyland – the happiest place on Earth.

The resumption of flights between Iloilo and Singapore will also allow more Filipino travelers to wander through the unique plant collections in Gardens by the Bay or explore the diverse attractions at Sentosa Island.

Passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail of other add-ons. CEB also offers other payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. PR