CEB to resume direct Iloilo flights to HKG

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, is set to resume direct flights between Iloilo and Hong Kong in October, offering a faster and more affordable way for travelers from the City of Love to visit one of Asia’s popular shopping and foodie paradise.

Starting October 27, CEB will operate flights from Iloilo to Hong Kong four times weekly --- every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Hong Kong to Iloilo flights will also operate four times weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

“With the resumption of flights to Hong Kong, CEB will be the only airline to operate international flights from Iloilo. We hope this will also make air travel even more affordable and accessible for a wider range of passengers in the Visayas region,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

Previously, passengers from Iloilo had to book connecting flights from Manila and spend up to 12 hours traveling to reach Hong Kong with layovers. With CEB’s direct international flights from Iloilo, passengers don’t need to pay more for an additional stop or wait at another airport during their layover.

From Iloilo, passengers may reach Hong Kong in less than three (3) hours and save up to nine (9) hours in travel time. Passengers from Iloilo may save up to 20 percent on round-trip airfare compared to booking connecting flights to Hong Kong.

To make the route resumption more exciting, from July 26 to 31, 2024, CEB passengers may book flights from Iloilo to Hong Kong for as low as P1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period will run from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025.

With CEB’s international flights from Iloilo made much more convenient and affordable, more Filipino travelers may now indulge in local delicacies from the Temple Street Night Market or embark on a magical adventure at Hong Kong Disneyland.

CEB flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail of other add-ons. CEB also offers payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets.

Book your flights now at bit.ly/CebuPacificSale.