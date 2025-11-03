Cebu Pacific bolsters fleet with Bulgaria Air jets for December

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading carrier, is strengthening its fleet in December by entering into a damp lease agreement with Bulgaria Air to meet the expected rise in passenger demand during the peak travel season.

CEB has signed an agreement with Bulgaria Air for two (2) Airbus A320 CEO aircraft to service four domestic routes from Manila to Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Cagayan de Oro from December 2025 to January 2026. The two leased A320ceo aircraft will each have 180 seats.

Bulgaria Air, the national carrier of the Republic of Bulgaria, has many years of experience in damp lease of aircraft, having partnered with airlines worldwide. Under the agreement, Bulgaria Air will provide the aircraft, pilots, maintenance, and insurance, while Cebu Pacific will utilize its own cabin crew.

“We are continuously exploring ways to expand our fleet and ensure operational resilience,” said Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao. “Our damp lease agreement with Bulgaria Air will allow us to meet strong travel demand from December 2025 to January 2026.”

Throughout its professional journey, Bulgaria Air has upheld a reputation for reliability and quality service. The airline’s fleet boasts modern aircraft, ensuring passengers travel in a high level of comfort and safety.

“We are pleased to partner with Cebu Pacific – one of the most dynamically developing airlines in Asia,” said Chairman of the Management Board of Bulgarian Airways Group Hristo Todorov. “This collaboration is yet another testament to the high level of trust and professionalism that our team delivers in the implementation of international leasing projects.” PR