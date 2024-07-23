Cebu Pacific Cebu-Osaka Flights with Piso Sale

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, is set to launch direct flights from Cebu to Osaka, allowing more Filipino travelers to enjoy Osaka’s unique blend of traditional and modern attractions.

Starting October 15, 2024, CEB will operate flights between Cebu and Osaka four times weekly – every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. CEB also offers daily flights between Cebu and Narita.

CEB will be the only airline to offer direct flights between Cebu and Osaka.

“We are thrilled to launch direct flights from Cebu to Osaka. With Japan being a top-of-mind destination for many Filipino travelers, the new route will surely give them the opportunity to visit one of the country’s dynamic cities. We also hope that this launch can encourage more travelers from Japan to explore the beauty of the Philippines,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer.

CEB travelers may book flights from Cebu to Osaka for as low as PHP 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges, until July 31, 2024. The travel period will run from October 15, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

With flights to Osaka made more accessible, Cebu travelers now have more reason to explore the popular rides and attractions at Universal Studios Japan, get a selfie at the Glico Running Man sign at Dotonbori, or indulge in Osaka’s must-try seafood specialties.

Passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail of other add-ons. CEB also offers other payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.