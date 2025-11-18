Cebu Pacific debuts A330neo Bohol flights

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading airline, today launched its A330neo flights to Bohol-Panglao International Airport, further enhancing connectivity to the island province and giving Boholanos more opportunities to explore the Philippines and the rest of the world.

Starting today, the 459-seater aircraft will operate between Manila and Bohol daily, allowing more Filipinos and international travelers to experience the island province’s natural attractions and wildlife encounters.

To celebrate this milestone, the maiden A330neo flight was greeted with a water cannon salute upon landing at Bohol-Panglao International Airport, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter for CEB’s operations in the province.

Bohol Governor Erico “Aris” Aumentado, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines Deputy Director General for Operations Retired Lt. Gen. Rozzano Briguez, CEB Vice President for Corporate Affairs Atty. Maria Cecilia Natividad, Aboitiz Airports Chief Operations Officer Terence Delomoney, Bohol Provincial Tourism Office Officer in Charge Joanne Pinat, and Bureau of Fire Protection Office of the Provincial Fire Marshal Bohol Province F/Insp. Eulalio Gementiza celebrated the arrival of the A330neo in a ceremony held at the airport.

“The first A330neo flight marks a new chapter for Bohol Panglao International Airport,” said Aumentado. “This achievement strengthens our tourism, boosts our economy, and showcases what collaboration can accomplish.”

“As we bring the A330neo to more domestic routes like Bohol, we reinforce our mission to make travel accessible for every Juan and to support tourism and economic growth across the Philippines,” Natividad added.

CEB is the largest operator of A330neo aircraft in Asia-Pacific, currently with a total of 13 aircraft of this kind in its fleet. Currently, CEB operates A330neo flights to Cebu, Davao, General Santos, and Puerto Princesa as well as several international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

This initiative supports the airline’s commitment to offering greater comfort, higher capacity, and more sustainable travel. The A330neo’s efficiency and range allow the airline to serve key domestic and regional destinations with flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Airbus NEOs are the latest-generation aircraft that burn up to 25 percent less fuel per flight and produce less noise compared to the previous generation. The decrease in fuel consumption leads to a corresponding reduction in aircraft carbon emissions. PR