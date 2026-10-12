Cebu Pacific gets 15th Airbus A330neo

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB) took delivery of its 15th Airbus A330neo on Oct. 10, strengthening its position as Asia’s largest A330neo operator and expanding its fleet of newer-generation aircraft.

The aircraft arrived in Manila from Airbus’ facility in Toulouse, France. It was the airline’s fourth aircraft delivery this year and its first widebody delivery in 2026.

“The delivery of our 15th A330neo aircraft is an important milestone for Cebu Pacific as we continue to build a more modern fleet,” said Xander Lao, CEB president and chief commercial officer. “The A330neo offers significant fuel savings compared with previous-generation aircraft and gives us the flexibility to serve different markets across and beyond the Philippines.”

CEB expects to receive seven new-generation aircraft in 2026, further increasing its share of its fleet.

With the latest delivery, NEO aircraft account for 78 percent of CEB’s jet fleet, bringing the airline closer to its goal of operating an all-NEO fleet by 2030.

Compared with previous-generation aircraft, NEO models consume 15 percent to 20 percent less fuel per flight and produce less noise, helping reduce carbon emissions and support more sustainable operations.

CEB operates one of the world’s youngest aircraft fleets. Its fleet comprises 15 Airbus A330s, 27 Airbus A321s, 38 Airbus A320s and 20 ATR turboprop aircraft, allowing the airline to serve destinations across the Philippines through an extensive domestic and international network.