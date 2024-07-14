Cebu Pacific ramps up hub expansions

Cebu Pacific announced last July 2, 2024 a landmark deal with Airbus placing an

aircraft order of up to 152 A321neo aircraft amounting to US$24 billion (PHP 1.4 trillion)

based on list prices, the largest aircraft order in Philippine aviation history.

When finalized by the third quarter of the year, the deal will be a significant milestone for

the local airline industry and a testament to CEB’s unwavering commitment to support

the Philippine growth story.

Fresh from this deal, CEB continues to expand its network across its key hubs,

including Manila, Clark, and Cebu.

CEB will resume its flights from Clark International Airport to Davao, General Santos,

Iloilo and Puerto Princesa, as it strengthens connectivity for travelers from north and

central Luzon to the Visayas-Mindanao region.

CEB is also set to launch additional routes — from Manila to Kaohsiung, Bangkok’s Don

Mueang International Airport, and from Cebu to Masbate, San Vicente, and Bangkok’s

Don Mueang International Airport. PR