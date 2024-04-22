Cebu Pacific receives brand new A320neo

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, on April 17 welcomed its fourth aircraft delivery for 2024 as it reaffirmed its commitment to promoting sustainable aviation and strengthening its operational resiliency.

The aircraft “a brand new, more fuel-efficient A320neo“ arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila from Airbus’ facility in Tianjin, China.

“This aircraft delivery supports our goal of providing safe, reliable, and affordable flights as the demand for air travel remains strong. We also continue to incorporate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in our operations as part of our decarbonization efforts, which can pave the way for a more sustainable air travel in the coming years,” said Alex Reyes, CEB Chief Strategy Officer.

SAF is a drop-in fuel, with similar characteristics as conventional jet fuels. It does not require any adaptations to the aircraft or engines and does not have any negative impact on performance. The use of SAF results in up to 80% reduction in carbon emissions across theÂ fuel’s lifecycle.

CEB currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified commercial fleet mix of eight (8) Airbus 330s, 34 Airbus 320s, 21 Airbus 321s, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.



The airline aims to transition to an all-NEO fleet by 2028. Airbus NEOs are the latest-generation aircraft that burn 15 percent less fuel per flight compared to the previous generation. The reduction in fuel consumption leads to a corresponding reduction in aircraft carbon emissions.



CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. PR