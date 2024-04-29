Cebu Pacific, The Vanguard Academy enter partnership

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines' leading carrier, has struck a partnership with The Vanguard Academy to promote diversity and inclusivity in the workplace.

CEB signed a three-year memorandum of agreement (MOA) with The Vanguard Academy to conduct work immersion opportunities for Senior High School (SHS) students and young adults with special abilities.

Â "We believe that every Juan deserves equal opportunities to succeed," said Felix Lopez, Cebu Pacific's Chief Human Resources Officer. "By partnering with The Vanguard Academy, we hope to create a more inclusive society where all individuals are given the opportunity to showcase their talents and make meaningful contributions to the workforce."

The Vanguard Academy, a learning institution designed to support students of all abilities, welcomes CEB among their partners. "With Cebu Pacific and a growing number of local and multinational companies in the Philippines joining the global movement to create more inclusive workplaces, we are inspired to continue preparing many more students for gainful employment,” said Ericson Perez, The Vanguard Academy School Head.

The partnership's first batch of interns began their placements recently. Reflecting on their experience, one intern shared, “It was truly memorable, and a dream come true because I got to witness firsthand how an airline company operates. It was also a place where I learned the ropes of office work and had the opportunity to meet and socialize with different people. Most importantly, it was where I felt fully accepted for who I am," said one intern.

“Cebu Pacific has been a great experience where every Juan is welcome. Just like my family, they welcome anyone in any situation,” another intern added.

Over the years, CEB has focused on employee initiatives that foster community building, celebrate diversity, and create inclusive spaces. These efforts provide employees with the support and empowerment they need to thrive and collaborate meaningfully.

Operating across 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, CEB is steadfast in its commitment to promoting a culture of acceptance and equality not only in air travel but also within its workforce.