Cebu Pacific to bring Starlink Wi-Fi aboard flights in 2027

Cebu Pacific will introduce Starlink Wi-Fi aboard its aircraft starting in 2027, making it the first low-cost airline in Southeast Asia to offer the satellite-based internet service.

The airline said Starlink, a satellite constellation engineered by SpaceX, will provide passengers with high-speed, low-latency internet access capable of supporting HD streaming, online gaming, remote work and other online activities during flights.

Starlink will also improve connectivity for Cebu Pacific’s flight crews and operations teams, helping the airline boost operational efficiency.

The rollout forms part of Cebu Pacific’s investment in customer experience and digital innovation as the carrier continues to expand one of the youngest and largest fleets in the region.

Cebu Pacific and four other airlines in the Indigo Partners portfolio — Frontier Airlines in the United States, Wizz Air in Europe, Volaris in Mexico, and JetSMART in South America — plan to install Starlink on more than 1,000 aircraft.

The deployment represents one of the largest global commitments to next-generation in-flight connectivity, according to the airline.

“Starlink will provide our portfolio airlines with reliable, high-speed connectivity, further enhancing the customer experience of flying on Wizz, Frontier, Volaris, JetSMART, and Cebu Pacific,” Indigo Partners Managing Partner Bill Franke said.

Cebu Pacific president and chief commercial officer Xander Lao said the introduction of Starlink marks another step in improving the travel experience for passengers.

“Reliable, high-speed connectivity has become an expectation for today’s travelers, and we’re excited to bring that experience to our guests,” Lao said.

“Whether they’re staying in touch with loved ones, catching up on work, or enjoying their favorite content, Starlink will allow them to stay connected throughout their journey while Cebu Pacific remains true to our commitment to making air travel accessible and affordable,” he added. PR