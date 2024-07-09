Cebu Pacific to resume Clark flights to 4 domestic destinations

Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, will resume its flights from Clark International Airport to Davao, General Santos, Iloilo and Puerto Princesa, as it strengthens connectivity for travelers from north and central Luzon to the Visayas-Mindanao region.

CEB will resume its flights between Clark and Puerto Princesa starting October 2, 2024. Flights between Clark and General Santos and Iloilo will restart on October 21, 2024, while flights between Clark and Davao will recommence on October 22, 2024.

Once the routes resume, CEB will fly to 10 domestic and international destinations from Clark, solidifying its position as the largest airline serving Clark International Airport.

“We are excited to restart four of our domestic routes from Clark. This resumption underscores our commitment to offering greater accessibility to travelers from north and central Luzon and provide every Juan with more opportunities to discover the beauty and diversity of the Philippines, one destination at a time,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Currently, CEB passengers from Clark can fly directly to popular local destinations such as Boracay and Cebu, as well as to major international cities like Bangkok, Hong Kong, Narita, and Singapore.

CEB flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. PR