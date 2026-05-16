Cebu Pacific tops PH carriers in April punctuality

Cebu Pacific ranked as the most punctual Philippine airline in April 2026 and placed fifth overall among Asia-Pacific carriers after posting an 84.98 percent on-time performance rate across more than 12,000 flights, based on data from London-based aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Cirium’s on-time performance review, considered one of the aviation industry’s longest-running benchmarks, measures punctuality based on aircraft arrival times. Flights qualify as on time when they arrive at the gate within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival.

“This recognition reflects the discipline and teamwork of our people across the network, who work tirelessly every day to keep our operations running efficiently,” Cebu Pacific Chief Operations Officer Javier Massot said.

“At Cebu Pacific, we remain focused on delivering operational excellence so our passengers can enjoy a smooth and reliable travel experience every time they fly with us,” he added.

The airline recently opened the Cebu Pacific Training Academy, a purpose-built training facility designed to provide hands-on and experience-based instruction for aspiring aviation professionals.

Cebu Pacific said the academy will help strengthen service consistency and operational readiness as the airline continues to expand its network.

The carrier also upgraded its Network Control Center into the Cebu Pacific Operations Control Center to improve crisis and disruption preparedness while supporting a more integrated and digital-first approach to operational management.

Cebu Pacific currently flies to 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.