Cebuana Lhuillier Bank boosts footprint in Mindanao with GenSan branch

Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier and Vice-Chairman of Cebuana Lhuillier Bank, shares his excitement about the expansion.

"We are excited to bring our financial services to General Santos. With this new branch, we are taking another step closer to our goal of enabling more Filipinos to have the ability to expand their businesses and better their lives with convenient financial services," Lhuillier adds.

Dennis Valdes, President of Cebuana Lhuillier Bank, also stresses that this branch is a crucial addition to the bank's continuing advocacy on financial literacy and inclusion. "This branch in General Santos is a vital part of our vision to extend banking services to more Filipinos, particularly in underserved regions. We strive to make a difference for the better in the lives of those we touch," Valdes says.

The General Santos branch offers a wide range of financial solutions, including Micro Savings, which are designed to help individuals save small amounts, providing them with access to a formal banking system that can assist in building a more secure financial future. In addition to micro-savings, the branch also offers the Cebuana Savings Account, providing clients with a safe and convenient way to manage their finances, complete with accessible features that cater to both personal and business needs.

For those looking to invest in their future, Cebuana Lhuillier Bank offers home loans and vehicle loans, allowing clients to purchase their dream home or car through flexible and affordable payment schemes.

Businesses and corporations can benefit from corporate and business loans, specifically designed to support entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies in expanding their operations or funding new projects.

Cebuana Lhuillier Bank also provides a teacher’s loan program, offering special financial assistance to teachers who need funds for personal or professional growth, with tailored loan packages that reflect their needs and capabilities.

The branch's grand launch is graced by the presence of Cebuana Lhuillier Senior Executive Vice President, Philippe Andre Lhuillier, Cebuana Lhuillier Bank President, Sir Dennis O. Valdes, Hon. Lorelie Geronimo Pacquiao, distinguished Mayor of General Santos City, Hon. Jaime O. Tatad, Brgy. Captain of Lagao, Ms Nilda Almencion, First Board Member, Second District of South Cotabato, and Andrew Alcid, CLB’s Independent Director, as well as other VIPs from both the business and government sector of General Santos City, marking another milestone in the bank's continuing growth and commitment to community-based development.

Cebuana Lhuillier Bank warmly invites the residents of General Santos City to visit the new branch at J. Catolico Sr. Ave., Lagao, General Santos City and experience the bank’s trusted financial services, aimed at empowering individuals and businesses alike. PR