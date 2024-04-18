Cebuana Lhuillier Bank brings community empowerment and financial excellence to Davao

Cebuana Lhuillier Bank, the banking arm of Cebuana Lhuillier, the Philippines' leading microfinance service provider, proudly announces the grand opening of its latest branch in Davao. Located at PJL Compound corner McArthur Hi-way, Matina Davao, this strategic expansion marks a significant step towards fostering community empowerment and financial excellence in the region.

With a firm commitment to serving and uplifting local communities, Cebuana Lhuillier Bank Davao Branch brings forth the renowned Cebuana Lhuillier Service, coupled with unparalleled community empowerment initiatives and a suite of innovative financial products and services directly to the people of Davao.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception from the Davaoeño community, Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO of Cebuana Lhuillier, reiterated the bank's dedication to community empowerment through tailor-made financial solutions.

"Our goal is to provide financial solutions that transform lives, businesses, and families. We are honored by the warm welcome from the Davaoeños, and we are committed to being your trusted partner in financial success," stated Lhuillier.

Furthermore, Dennis Valdes, President of Cebuana Lhuillier Bank, extended his appreciation to the bank's officers and employees for their relentless dedication, which has propelled the institution to remarkable achievements, including a 42% share in basic deposit accounts according to the Banco Sentral ng Pilipinas.

"Our journey is ongoing, and we face challenges with confidence, united by our vision of financial inclusivity and commitment to transforming lives through financial education," remarked Valdes.

The momentous branch opening was attended by esteemed executives including Cebuana Lhuillier Senior Vice President Phillippe Andre Lhuillier, Cebuana Lhuillier Bank President Dennis Valdes, and other key company figures, marking a significant milestone in the bank's continued growth and commitment to serving communities nationwide.

In extending our footprint and commitment to serving communities nationwide, Cebuana Lhuillier Bank is proud to open our newest bank branch in Davao. This expansion reflects our dedication to providing accessible and reliable financial services to more Filipinos, empowering them to achieve their financial goals with ease and convenience, and a continued testament to financial inclusivity nationwide.

Cebuana Lhuillier Bank is also serving the communities of Calatagan and Nasugbu in Batangas, Imus and Bacoor in Cavite, and Jupiter in Makati, whose unwavering support inspires us to continue striving for excellence in banking and beyond.

Cebuana Lhuillier cordially invites the Davaoeños to visit the Davao Branch at PJL Compound corner McArthur Hi-way, Matina Davao, to experience the convenience and empowerment that comes with Cebuana Lhuillier's innovative financial solutions. PR