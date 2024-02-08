Cebuana's Kanegosyo, Taxumo partner to boost financial inclusion for MSMEs

Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center and Taxumo proudly announced their strategic partnership recently, aimed at delivering empowering and financially inclusive solutions to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Philippines.

Operating a business involves managing so many facets such as operations, product development, sales and marketing and the like, and for MSME owners, worrying less about some areas like taxation would be a huge boost. Through this collaboration, MSMEs can streamline their operations by addressing tax-related concerns as Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center and Taxumo aim to simplify the process, enabling MSMEs to prioritize their core functions.

This strategic partnership facilitates the provision of exclusive MicroBiz Loans to subscribers who adeptly navigate and fulfill their tax obligations through Taxumo's innovative platform. The seamless integration of technology-driven financial solutions not only simplifies the tax process but also empowers MSMEs, unlocking the complete growth potential inherent in their businesses.

"In the spirit of progress and partnership, Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center proudly joins forces with Taxumo, embarking on a journey to provide exclusive MicroBiz Loans to dedicated subscribers who navigate the innovative landscape of tax filing. This strategic fusion of cutting-edge technology and financial solutions is a testament to our commitment to empowering MSMEs, unlocking the vast realm of growth that lies within their businesses," adds Jean Henri Lhuillier, President and CEO, Cebuana Lhuillier.

The collaboration brings more benefits to future business owners, such as Taxumo subscribers, who can start their loan application process directly from the platform. Processing and notification are more streamlined with the power of technology; with the KNC-Taxumo partnership, loan application requirements are reduced, making access to capital easier; and subscribers who are availing of MicroBiz loans will also get access to products and services that may be relevant to their businesses, from microsavings accounts to microinsurance and even micro-investments.

“Embracing innovation is crucial for the growth and sustainability of MSMEs in today's fast-paced business environment. Our alliance with Cebuana Lhuillier Ka Negosyo Center signifies a monumental step towards simplifying the tax compliance process and streamlining the loan acquisition journey for entrepreneurs. By integrating our services, we aim to make tax filing accessible and manageable, while also facilitating easier access to vital funding for business and professional growth. This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it's a commitment to empower and uplift the entrepreneurial spirit within the Philippine MSME community, ensuring they have the resources needed to thrive and generate jobs for people in their community," said EJ Arboleda, Co-Founder of Taxumo.

Taxumo, a BIR-accredited online tax software provider in the Philippines, is the first Philippine startup included in the Board of Investment’s Investment Priority Plan. With a passion for inclusive growth, Taxumo provides users with real-time tax calculation and automated tax filing and payment.

At its core, Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center stands as a sanctuary for Filipino MSMEs aspiring to establish or expand their ventures. The overarching objective is to foster a business-friendly environment in the Philippines through an array of services, comprehensive resources, and supportive interventions.

The strategic partnership between Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center and Taxumo showcases the power of collaboration in supporting a common goal: financial inclusion. By building on their respective strengths, Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center and Taxumo provide more end-to-end solutions to empower MSMEs and position them for success. PR