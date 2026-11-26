FOUR Chinese companies are planning up to US$681 million in manufacturing expansions in the Philippines, potentially generating around 7,290 direct and indirect jobs.

The proposed investments followed a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) executive roundtable with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Nov. 20, held on the sidelines of the Philippine delegation's participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2026 meetings in Shenzhen, China.

The meeting brought together Marcos, Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque, and Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go with representatives of Chinese companies Huaxin Building Materials Group, Shenzhen Grandsun Electronic Co. Ltd., and PCON International Corp.

“These expansions reinforce the Philippines' growing competitiveness as a regional manufacturing and export hub. Beyond generating thousands of quality jobs, our focus at the DTI is ensuring that local businesses and domestic suppliers will benefit from these expanding value chains. Through our Green Lane initiatives, we will actively facilitate these investors from approval to full commercial operation,” Roque said.

The proposed projects cover solar manufacturing, cement production, electronics, and construction materials.

“We are steadily building a stronger manufacturing industry in the Philippines, and the growing interest from investors reflects the opportunities they see in our economy. We will sustain this momentum through the continued implementation of the CREATE MORE Act and other reforms that make it easier to do business and encourage companies to expand their operations here,” Go said.

Huaxin Building Materials Group plans to rehabilitate, modernize, and expand four Holcim Philippines plants in Bulacan, La Union, Davao and Misamis Oriental. The upgrades will introduce lower-carbon production technologies and add 30 megawatts of clean energy capacity.

Shenzhen Grandsun Electronic Co. Ltd. plans to expand its export manufacturing operations at the LIMA Technology Center in Batangas by adding two production lines for headphones, audio devices and electronic components.

PCON International Corp. also outlined expansion plans for its EcoBloc and XLime businesses in San Ildefonso, Bulacan.

EcoBloc plans to add six production lines for lightweight concrete blocks, while XLime will expand its quicklime plant by installing a second kiln. Together, the two projects are expected to generate around 890 jobs.

XLime's expansion received Green Lane certification in September, allowing it to fast-track government processing. PR