Circulab accelerator to launch, target green jobs in Mindanao

Upgrade Innolab Inc. will launch a European Union-backed accelerator program on June 2 to help Mindanao entrepreneurs transform sustainability-driven ideas into viable businesses and create green jobs across the region.

The organization will formally introduce Circulab: Accelerating Circular Innovation from the Ground Up during a launch and press conference at Aria Hotel and Residences in Davao City. The event will also onboard the program's first cohort of circular economy startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Circulab is a nine-month venture-building accelerator designed to support entrepreneurs from Regions 10 to 13 and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The program seeks to help participants develop scalable businesses that promote resource efficiency, reduce waste, and strengthen climate resilience.

Richard Day, president of Upgrade Innolab, said the initiative aims to bridge the gap between sustainability concepts and practical business solutions.

“By onboarding our first cohort of subgrantees and merging international standards with hyper-local entrepreneurial talent, we are building the technical and financial runway necessary to execute impactful circular economy pilots right here in Mindanao,” Day said in a statement.

Circulab forms part of the broader European Union-Philippines Green Economy Partnership, a program funded through a €60-million grant under the EU's Global Gateway initiative. Running from 2023 to 2028, the partnership supports efforts to advance circular economy practices, reduce plastic waste, improve energy efficiency, and promote the adoption of renewable energy in the Philippines.

The accelerator will provide selected startups and MSMEs with venture-building support, technical training, and direct financial subgrants to help validate and scale environmentally sustainable business models. Organizers said the initiative aims to generate investments and create green jobs while strengthening Mindanao's sustainability ecosystem.

The launch will gather representatives from government agencies, academic institutions, business groups, and development organizations. Among the participating partners are the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Science and Technology, E3 Hubs Malaysia, University of Southern Mindanao, Central Mindanao State University, Sustina Philippines, Quest Ventures, and the Association of Circular Economy Business Actors.

Following the launch, participating enterprises will undergo a two-day technical learning laboratory covering circular enterprise assessment, supply chain management, unit economics, and impact storytelling to prepare them for growth and investment opportunities. PR