City gov't given Palengke Digital award

The City Government of Davao, through the City Economic Enterprises (CEE), was recognized for its digital transformation efforts, receiving the Palengke Digital Breakthrough Growth Award for the Bankerohan Public Market during the GCash Digital Excellence Awards.

The awarding was held on February 19, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Maximo Macalipes Jr., Officer-in-Charge of CEE, said during the I-Speak Media Forum on Thursday that the award honors public sector partners who champion digital financial solutions to modernize public service and drive nationwide inclusion.

“Tungod ni sa 12-point priority agenda ni mayor, ang digitalization nga dapat convenient pod ang atoang mga pamalengkehay in paying sa ilahang mga pinalit na mga produkto sa atoang public market (Because of our city mayor's 12-point priority agenda, the adaptation of digitalization makes it easier for our consumer to pay for the products they buy from our public market),” Macalipes said.

He added that the city’s pioneering role in modernizing public markets through cashless transactions and digital financial solutions, ensures that vendors and consumers alike benefit from convenience, transparency, and inclusion.

“Sa palengke man gud nato, naa naman guy option ang atoang mamalitay na magbayad sila using GCash or other digital payment. Dili lang specifically sa GCash. So, kato siya na breakthrough nakitan pod sa atoang partner which is ang GCash nga daghan na sa atoang mamalitay dinha sa atoang Bankerohan Public Market nga naga utilize gyud ani nga platform which is very proud pod ta sa Dabawenyos na dili na pod ta mabiyaan (In our public markets we have an option in which our consumers can pay through GCash or other digital platforms. It is not specifically through GCash. We have many customers at Bankerohan Public Market who use GCash as one of the payment methods and as a result of this innovation, which our partner GCash has already observed, we received this award and we are also very proud of this achievement),” he added.

The milestone builds on Davao City’s earlier recognition in 2023 as one of the Outstanding Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Stakeholders, being the first local government unit in Mindanao and the second nationwide to formally adopt and implement the BSP PalengQR Plus Program.

Beyond market digitalization, Macalipes also highlighted the ongoing collaboration with the City Information Technology Center (CITC) to advance the city’s digital transformation agenda.

Among the innovations are the Electronic Stall Management System (eSMS), electronic Stall Management System Version 2, Night Market Stall Registration System (NMSRS), Public Cemetery Monitoring Information System Version 2 (PCMIS v2), and the Centralized Livestock and Slaughterhouse System (CLASS), which aim to improve efficiency and service delivery across city enterprises.

The City Government of Davao continues to strengthen its commitment to integrate digital solutions into public markets, enhancing both revenue collection and convenience for Dabawenyo vendors and consumers. CIO