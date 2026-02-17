CLI, NTT UD expand mixed-used project

Leading VisMin developer Cebu Landmasters, Inc. is expanding its partnership with NTT UD Asia Pte. Ltd., a unit of Japan-based NTT Urban Development Corporation, for a major mixed-use residential and retail project along a key corridor in Pasig City.

The venture, to be undertaken through CLI Luzon Ventures Inc., brings CLI’s execution track record and market expertise to the National Capital Region while strengthening its leadership in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The partners previously teamed up in 2024 for the two-tower The Wave Towers at Cebu IT Park. Their second Philippine project signals continued confidence in their shared strategy, execution, and long-term growth outlook.

CLI plans to launch the Pasig development by the end of 2026. The multi-phase project will feature eight Japanese-inspired residential towers with retail components, efficient layouts, sustainable design, and curated amenities aimed at boosting livability and property value.

“This partnership with NTT UD Asia marks a defining step in Cebu Landmasters’ growth as a national developer,” said chairman and CEO Jose Soberano III. He said the Luzon expansion reflects deep mutual trust and a shared commitment to quality, discipline, and long-term value in the highly competitive NCR market.

NTTUD president and CEO Kou Ikeda said the company was impressed by CLI’s experience, stakeholder care, and appreciation for Japanese standards. He added that the firm aims to apply expertise gained in Japan and overseas to create developments closely connected to local communities.

NTTUD operates globally across residential, office, and mixed-use projects as a subsidiary of NTT, Inc., one of Japan’s largest conglomerates. Its partnership with CLI marks its second collaboration in the Philippines, signaling long-term confidence in the country’s urban growth and housing demand.

Founded in 2003, CLI has delivered more than 132 projects in 18 cities, spanning residential, office, hotel, mixed-use, and township developments. The expanded alliance supports its geographic diversification strategy and reinforces its position as a forward-looking national developer. PR