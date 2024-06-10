Coca-Cola opens new distribution center in Zamboanga City

Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI)—the bottling arm of Coca-Col a in the country—has opened its new distribution center at the heart of Zamboanga City, delivering on its commitment to help boost the city’s local economy and generate more job opportunities for Filipinos.

Spanning 2.7 hectares of land in Barangay Mercedes, the distribution center leverages the city’s access to some of the country’s busiest ports and major transportation routes. Its strategic location supports Coca-Cola's goal of sustaining its contributions to Zamboanga's growth and fueling its service across Northwest Mindanao.

“At CCBPI, we have always been eager to create meaningful, lasting impact on the communities we operate in,” says Gareth McGeown, President and CEO of CCBPI. “We are beyond excited to have commenced operations at our new distribution center, as it amplifies our mission of providing refreshing beverages to more households and empowering the people of Zamboanga.”

McGeown adds, “We are truly grateful to all the Zamboangueños who have opened their homes to us and to the City Government of Zamboanga, which has been our long-term partner in enriching its local economy and the lives of its communities.”

The new distribution center expands Coca-Cola’s footprint, and is equipped with top-notch logistical efficiencies that support a CCBPI distribution center in Pagadian and its Zamboanga Plant, which has been operating since August 1967—further enhancing the economic landscape of the city.

Clean energy powering up Zamboanga plant operations

For nearly 60 years, CCBPI’s Zamboanga Plant has remained a steadfast partner of the City of Flowers’ economic and environmental goals. Following CCBPI's extensive initiative to foster a more sustainable future for all, the manufacturing plant employs operational efficiencies, using less power and utilizing clean and renewable energy to make its iconic beverages.

“Doing business the right way is embedded in the way we operate. We draw deep inspiration from Zamboanga’s rich cultural heritage and its dedication to a greener future,” says Joey Espanola, Plant Manager for Zamboanga Plant. “As we continue to invest and serve all our customers across Northern Mindanao, we are also delivering on our sustainability commitments—to the environment, to Zamboangueños, and to future generations.”

In 2020, CCBPI installed 14,000 solar panels in its Davao del Sur, Bacolod, and Misamis Oriental plants. The installation of an additional 12,000 solar panels in its Zamboanga and Santa Rosa plants is underway, through its partnership with Buskowitz Energy, one of the leading solar energy companies in the Philippines. In the Zamboanga Plant, the installation of a 360 kWp system and approximately 650 solar panels were completed in Q3 of 2023.

CCBPI’s clean energy initiative is aligned with its parent company Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ (CCEP) commitment to decarbonising its entire business. CCEP has short and long-term emissions reduction targets that have been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) as being in line with climate science: to reduce absolute GHG emissions by 30% by 2030 (vs 2019) and reach net zero GHG emissions by 2040.

CCBPI’s Zamboanga Plant and new Zamboanga City Distribution Center stand testament to Coca-Cola's commitment to sustainability and its contributions to the city's economic development. As a total beverage company with a vast footprint and 112-year history in the Philippines, Coca-Cola is dedicated to continuing serving and supporting Zamboangueños for as long as it can.

About Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines, Inc. (CCBPI)

Coca-Cola has called the Philippines home for 112 years. The Philippines was Coca-Cola’s first market in Asia to begin local bottling operations. Today, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI)--the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in the country—operates across 18 manufacturing facilities and almost 70 distribution centers and sales offices nationwide, offering 20 brands in its beverage portfolio and employing around 9,000 Filipinos. CCBPI remains committed to its vision of refreshing Filipinos and making a difference across the Philippines through its great beverages, great execution, great people, and great partners, all while keeping sustainability at the heart of its operations.

Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc, is jointly owned by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Aboitiz Equity Ventures. PR