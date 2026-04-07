Commodity prices drop post–Holy Week

Prices of basic commodities at Bankerohan Public Market eased after Holy Week as supply improved and deliveries stabilized, vendors said.

Vegetable prices led the decline following earlier increases driven by higher fuel costs and delivery constraints.

As of April 6, vendors reported a notable drop in prices after the holiday.

Angel-lou B. Manib, 21, a vegetable vendor, said prices rose before Holy Week but fell afterward as supply normalized.

“Nisaka ang presyo sa wala pa ang Holy Week, mga ₱50 ang saka, ug human sa Holy Week nibaba sa mga ₱20 (Prices increased before Holy Week by around ₱50, and after Holy Week they decreased by about ₱20),” she said.

Manib said demand remained steady despite higher prices, as buyers stocked up ahead of Good Friday when some stores closed. “Bisan nisaka ang presyo, nipalit gihapon ang mga tao sa ilang mga kinahanglanon para sa Good Friday kay sirado ang ubang tindahan (Even if prices increased, people still bought necessities in preparation for Good Friday since some stores were closed),” she added.

Eggplant prices dropped to ₱20 to ₱30 per kilo from ₱70 to ₱80 before the holiday. Okra sold at ₱60 per kilo, pechay ranged from ₱25 to ₱35, and squash at ₱27. Bitter gourd prices remained stable, while potatoes ranged from ₱75 to ₱100, carrots reached ₱130, and cabbage sold at ₱45 per kilo.

Rice prices also declined slightly due to an ample supply.

Jomar, 22, a rice vendor, said prices fell by about ₱10 per kilo. “Nibaba ang presyo sa bugas human sa Holy Week kay daghan pa ang supply, mga ₱10 ang gibaba gikan sa ₱60 hangtod ₱50 nga presyo sauna (Rice prices went down after Holy Week because supply remained high, with about a ₱10 decrease from the previous ₱60 to ₱50 range),” he said.

Red rice sold at ₱65 per kilo, while glutinous rice (malagkit) was priced at ₱50. Brown sugar is sold at ₱70 per kilo, and refined white sugar at ₱80 per kilo.

Meat prices remained generally stable but dipped temporarily during Holy Week as many consumers abstained from eating meat.

Anamishi Gatu, 25, a meat vendor, said prices dropped by about ₱20 during the Lenten period before returning to normal.

“Sa among negosyo, wala kaayo kausaban sa presyo, pero pag Holy Week nibaba mga ₱20 unya nibalik ra gihapon sa normal pagka human (In our business, there were no major price changes, but during Holy Week prices decreased by around ₱20 and then returned to normal afterward),” she said.

Fish prices showed minor fluctuations but stayed relatively stable overall.

Vendor Lyneth Panes, 53, said prices rose before and during Holy Week before easing after.

“Apektado gyud mi, nisaka ang presyo mga ₱50, unya pag Holy Week nisaka pa gyud mga ₱20, pero human nibaba usab mga ₱20 (We were really affected. Prices increased by around ₱50, then rose another ₱20 during Holy Week, but afterward decreased again by ₱20),” she said.

Gemma Elcana, 65, from Bangkal, said prices dropped after Holy Week and expressed hope they would remain stable. She noted that the recent price increases were largely driven by high fuel costs in the previous weeks.

However, some buyers said earlier price hikes strained household budgets.

Nathaniel Bisnar, 16, from Tinago, said rising costs of goods and transportation made daily expenses more difficult, adding that higher fuel prices pushed up both market prices and public transport fares, making their budget insufficient.

Lay Lavador, 16, said meat prices increased in previous weeks and attributed the rise to global factors, including tensions in the Middle East that may have influenced market costs.

Meanwhile, April Jane Fernandez, 32, from Obrero, said rising oil prices tightened their household budget but noted little difference in prices during and after Holy Week.

Egg prices remained stable throughout the period, reflecting steady supply, while fish prices showed minimal changes, and meat prices normalized after the temporary decline.

Vendors said improved supply after the holiday helped stabilize and reduce prices. They added that steady supply and lower transport costs could help maintain current price levels in the coming weeks. Eliener Acero and Ricardo Bastasa/DNSC, SunStar Interns