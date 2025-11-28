Consumers advised: Shop smart with Noche Buena Price Guide 2025

With the holiday season just around the corner, the Department of Trade and Industry Region 11 (DTI11) is encouraging Dabawenyos to be vigilant and budget-conscious when buying Noche Buena items, following the release of the 2025 Noche Buena Price Guide.

Issued on November 5, the updated guide provides suggested retail prices for 256 product stock-keeping units (SKUs) from 22 manufacturers, covering 14 categories of traditional holiday staples such as ham, queso de bola, fruit cocktail, pasta, sauces, cheese, and classic desserts like nata de coco and kaong.

DTI 11 Regional Director Romeo L. Castañaga emphasized that the guide is designed to empower families to make informed choices and maximize their budgets.

“During this crucial shopping period, we urge you to make your Noche Buena preparations more efficient. Always prepare a grocery list, and critically, use the 2025 Price Guide as your primary reference to maximize your budget and time,” he said.

While some products reflect slight price adjustments, the DTI Fair Trade Group (FTG) confirmed that increases remain minimal—between 0.22% and 5.71% and are attributed to higher costs of raw materials, packaging, logistics, and labor. The FTG also engaged manufacturers to retain prices on major items and offer promotional bundles to help consumers save.

Castañaga also assured the public that the guide underwent a stringent review process before release. Price monitoring of Noche Buena products will begin immediately, alongside monitoring the prices of prime commodities.

“The DTI Fair Trade Group (FTG) meticulously scrutinized every price adjustment proposal submitted by various manufacturers to ensure all figures are justifiable and fair before the official release of the guide,” Castañaga said.

“The DTI approved the price guide for these seasonal products, as they are deemed essential and staple during Christmas gatherings and New Year festivities. Price monitoring of these products will start immediately, in addition to the price monitoring of basic necessities and prime commodities under DTI’s jurisdiction,” he added.

DTI also urges consumers to prepare grocery lists, compare prices, and take advantage of promotions to stretch their holiday budgets. The 2025 Noche Buena Price Guide is available for download at the DTI website www.dti.gov.ph/konsyumer/e-presyo](https://www.dti.gov.ph/konsyumer/e-presyoand or through the official Facebook page of DTI Region 11. PIA DAVAO