Converge allots P23B for network expansion

Leading Philippine fixed broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is making available nearly one million additional ports this year, as it aims to serve more Filipinos with world-class internet connectivity across the country, especially those in Visayas and Mindanao.

Converge has set aside up to P23 billion in capital expenditures for this year, with the bulk allocated for the strengthening and expanding of its already extensive network. This represents about a 30 percent increase compared to its total capex of P17.7 billion last year.

Annually, Converge sets a considerable portion of its capital expenditure for ‘network hardening,’ laying out redundancy routes, while continuing to expand to new cities and municipalities. Given its objective to rehabilitate its infrastructure and in anticipation of wholesale demand, it is accelerating the speed of network rollout.

“We are investing heavily in our network expansion as we push harder for visibility in Visayas and Mindanao. At the same time, we are ramping up our Enterprise business amid increasing demand for quality connectivity and innovative solutions from enterprises of all sizes,” said Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

Among the regions the company will be focusing on are Western Visayas and Northern Mindanao, with more than 100,000 ports being made ready for service this year. Areas such as Capiz, Samar, Bukidnon, Davao de Oro, and Sultan Kudarat will be served by these newly rolled-out ports.

With nearly three million residential subscribers in 2025, the port utilization of Converge reached 37 percent. As of the end of 2025, Converge has registered a total of 9.2 million ports nationwide. This translates to 66 percent of homes passed across the nation.

“We expect to further increase our port utilization even as we accelerate our port rollout, given the continued strong demand for our flagship FiberX plans, steady rise in our low-cost postpaid BIDA, and the vigorous take-up of our prepaid internet Surf2Sawa or S2S,” said Uy.

Converge has just been declared by Ookla as the Philippines’ Best Fixed Network, The Fastest Fixed Network, and has the Best Video Experience for the third and fourth quarters of 2025. In December 2025, the DICT proclaimed Converge as the national broadband leader in the industry. Among major players, Converge had the best average download speed, the best average upload speed, and the lowest latency. PR