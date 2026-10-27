Converge CEO pushes for good governance

Dennis Anthony Uy, co-founder and CEO of fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc., is calling for greater transparency and accountability in governance to help the Philippines maximize opportunities in digital transformation and emerging technologies.

Speaking at the 52nd Philippine Business Conference and Expo (PBC&E) on Oct. 14, Uy stressed the need to sustain government efforts to create an environment conducive to artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. He said good governance is essential to turning these opportunities into meaningful economic growth.

“Today, global investors and foreign partners are knocking on our door, eager to do business with the Philippines. They see our location, our workforce, and our potential. The opportunity is right in front of us. But let us be honest: our old habits are getting in the way. Corruption holds back our progress. Red tape chokes our small businesses,” Uy said.

His message underscored the need for transparent processes, accountable institutions, and a business environment that allows companies to innovate, invest, and contribute to national development.

Uy also cited policy initiatives, including Executive Order No. 119, series of 2026, which establishes a Data Residency Framework, and the creation of a Center for AI Research. He said these initiatives are important steps toward strengthening the country’s digital ecosystem and expanding its participation in the global technology sector.

Converge has partnered with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the country’s largest business organization, to advance the digital agenda.

In 2025, the company and PCCI highlighted digital and information and communications technology solutions at the PBC&E, bringing together more than 85 local and international technology brands to showcase innovations and connect them with Philippine businesses.

Uy shared the stage with PCCI President Perry Ferrer, 52nd PBC&E Chairman Butch Guerrero, PCCI Chairman Jude Aguilar and other PCCI executives.

The call for better governance comes as corruption remains a major public concern. On Oct. 15, Pulse Asia Research reported that corruption and inflation were the top two issues concerning Filipinos in its latest Ulat ng Bayan survey. PR