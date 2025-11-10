Converge net income up 8.4% to ₱8.9B

Leading fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. (PSE: CNVRG) sustained its growth momentum in the first nine months of the year, as it posted 10.1 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated revenues, reaching P 33 billion, and net income improved 8.4 percent to P 8.9 billion driven by the continued expansion of its residential and enterprise business.

The company’s residential revenues rose to P 27.7 billion, up by 9.1 percent year-on-year, as it registered nearly 370,000 fiber net adds during the nine months. Converge has grown its residential subscriber base to almost 2.93 million as of the end of September 2025.

Together with these gains in the residential segment, the company’s enterprise revenues, meanwhile, went up by 16.2 percent to P 5.2 billion from P 4.5 billion in the same period last year, coming from the strong double-digit revenue growth of its SME and wholesale subsegments.

“Our techco transition has driven us to accelerate improvements in our infrastructure and to bring more advanced digital solutions. Moving towards the end of 2025 and on to 2026, we will continue expanding our portfolio of digital and value-added services for both residential and enterprise customers,” said Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

Uy said the company’s residential subscriber base remains in growth mode, with FiberX maintaining its stable expansion in the last nine months, and its prepaid product Surf2Sawa recently surpassing half a million subscribers.

Meanwhile, the company’s EBITDA grew by double-digits at 10.6 percent to P 20.2 billion, with EBITDA margin improving to 61.2 percent, and its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) remained industry-leading at 18.2 percent.

As an industry leader driving the country’s technology landscape, Converge led the staging and the conduct of the 51st Philippine Business Expo and Conference, which convened government leaders, industry experts, and businesses to discuss how Filipino organizations can unleash the power of digital transformation.

At the Expo, Converge announced that it has loaded original Filipino content to its Xperience Hub through a collaboration with entertainment powerhouse Viva Communications Inc. This is expected to further elevate the viewing experience of its nearly three million subscribers, as well as add to its growing entertainment content suite.

In August, Converge announced that the Bifrost Cable System had landed in Davao, allowing Converge to soon provide direct access to third-party players to one of the most advanced

trans-Pacific subsea cables. The infrastructure is seen to deliver unparalleled speed, resilience, and capacity for global communications.

Moreover, Converge also introduced its software-defined wide area network solution called Cyber Resiliency Bundle, which was designed to empower businesses to safeguard operations while providing a secure, reliable, and high-performing connectivity.

Beyond these digital initiatives, Converge was honored as one of the best-governed publicly listed firms in the Philippines, as it was recognized for upholding the highest standards in corporate governance. Converge received the top Five Golden Arrow rating based on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) in the latest 2024 review conducted by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), a leap from the Company’s Three-Arrow standing in the previous year.