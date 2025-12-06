Converge opens GBG hub in BGC

MANILA — Converge ICT Solutions Inc. marked another step in its shift from telco to tech company as its corporate and large enterprise arm, the Converge Global Business Group (GBG), moved its operations to the Asian Century Center in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, leaving its longtime base at the Reliance IT Center in Pasig.

The relocation signals the company’s push to accelerate its transformation into a full-fledged technology player. By placing GBG in one of the country’s most competitive business hubs, Converge aims to strengthen its foothold in the large enterprise market and expand more aggressively across Southeast Asia’s tech landscape.

“BGC was strategically chosen for its strong advantages, its reputation as a central business hub, and its proximity to potential clients,” said Converge co-founder and president Maria Grace Uy. “It’s where young, talented workers from multinational companies gather and exchange ideas. We want our own tech-savvy employees to be in that environment and adopt a global mindset when working with partners.”

Converge said the new headquarters puts GBG at the center of commerce, positioning the group to boost collaboration, accelerate innovation, and enhance digital services for enterprise clients.

"This is an exciting new chapter in the transformation of Converge," said Grace Jarin-Castillo, the newly appointed head of sales and marketing for GBG.

"By moving closer to the center of business in BGC, we are strategically positioned to better serve and connect with our clients in showcasing digital infrastructure and technology solutions, deepening engagements with our ecosystem of customers and partners. This modern, innovative hub also serves to empower our employees by providing a highly-connected professional environment conducive to growth and excellence."

Converge says the move is more than a change of address — it’s a statement of its commitment to the country’s digital future. The company says it is positioning itself to set global standards in client service and deliver transformative solutions as it moves from fiber to the future. PR