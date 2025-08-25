Converge powers Kadayawan 2025

Kadayawan 2025 burst with the colors of tradition and a connected future as Converge ICT Solutions Inc. brought its nationwide campaign “Live to the Power of X” to the heart of Davao’s grandest festival. For over 1.5 million proud Dabawenyos, this means reliable, high-speed fiber internet powering every facet of life, from homegrown enterprises and online learning to gaming marathons and family movie nights.

Festivities began with Find Your X, a multi-stop adventure where Key Opinion Leaders tackled challenges across the city, each showing how Converge Super FiberX fuels connection and possibility.

At Jack’s Ridge, they raced against time, echoing lightning-fast internet speeds.

Crocodile Park tested problem-solving and collaboration, while Paramount Coffee brought speed, clarity, and connection together into one seamless solution.

This last stop then became the launchpad for Super FiberX as media, partners, and the community gathered to experience the celebration. Adding a distinctly local heartbeat to the program, Pasukkadoy Artists and Guhit Pinas Davao worked on painting the larger than life X-Fabrication at the venue.

Their brushstrokes captured the day’s themes of connection, creativity, and progress, with guests watching in real time as the artworks came to life, a vivid symbol of Super FiberX and the evolving cultural fabric of Davao.

JP Aguilar, Converge SVP and CSME Group OIC, welcomed Davaoeños to “Live to the Power of X”, a vision of limitless possibilities waiting to be reached. He shared that for Converge, X stands for possibilities, potential, and pushing past limits. “This is the future we’re building, faster, more connected, and it begins here.”

Building on this vision, Converge AVP and Regional General Manager Demetrio Montes unveiled the upgraded Super FiberX plans with speeds of up to 400 Mbps for ₱1,599 or up to 800 Mbps for smarter homes, complete with Wi-Fi 6, SkyTV, and the Converge Xperience Hub. He also introduced the X Lounge, a mall activation space for exploring smart homes, immersive gaming, and more.

Capping the program, Vice President and Head of Marketing Orange Ramirez celebrated Converge’s “Threestory” victory at the Ookla® Speedtest Awards™, where the company swept all four major categories for the third consecutive year. She emphasized the company’s mission to serve the unserved, stressing that community progress is at the heart of every Super FiberX launch.

Guests then took part in exploring the Xperience Hub’s streaming, gaming, and connectivity features marking Converge’s evolution “from telco to TechCo”.

At the Kadayawan Floral Float Parade, Converge turned heads with a float showcasing a sarimanok centerpiece in bold geometric plumage showing cultural pride and good fortune. Framed by purple and green blooms, woven textures honoring Mindanao’s artisans, and a golden durian for Davao’s bounty, the float bridged heritage, innovation, and community.

The celebrations continued at the NCCC VP Dome with Kadayawan Connect 2025. Visitors explored Converge solutions, enjoyed local food stalls, and watched Davao’s Super Talent showcase.

Performances by Neil Llanes and the Converge FiberXers capped the day, bringing families, entrepreneurs, students, and professionals together in a celebration of connection and

possibility.

From Super speed to Fiber-powered reliability, Converge has built the foundation for X, the limitless possibilities of a connected life.

This year’s Kadayawan proved that X is not just a campaign, but a movement: the drive to create, connect, and challenge what’s possible. And for every Filipino ready to dream bigger and do more, the time is now to Live to the Power of X. PR