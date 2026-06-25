Council honors cacao champion

The 21st Davao City Council honored Cacao de Davao for helping promote high-quality local cacao products, supporting farmers, and strengthening Davao City's reputation as a producer of world-class cacao.

The recognition highlighted the company's efforts to source cacao locally, develop value-added products, and create opportunities that improve farmers' livelihoods through partnerships and industry development initiatives.

Receiving the recognition, Cacao de Davao Chief Executive Officer Ethan Lim credited the achievement to the company's long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and government programs.

"We support the initiatives of our city government. Everyone can receive an award, but not everyone can provide this kind of support," Lim said.

Founded in 2013, Cacao de Davao has spent the past 14 years developing products made from locally grown cacao while working closely with farmers and farming communities across the region.

During his address, Lim encouraged entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners to persevere despite challenges and focus on creating opportunities for themselves and their communities.

"Do not let your beginnings define your destiny. The future of Davao can never be built by waiting for opportunities to arrive. It is built by ordinary Dabawenyos who choose to create it," he said.

Lim said the company continues to invest in farmers through educational programs, technical assistance, and partnerships designed to improve cacao production and product quality.

He acknowledged that the local cacao industry faces supply challenges, particularly with the limited availability of cacao beans in Davao. To address the issue, the company has strengthened partnerships with cooperatives and farming communities while helping expand and sustain cacao farms.

"We had a problem with cacao supplies because stocks in Davao were limited. We continue to partner with cooperatives and other farms and nurture cacao farms to ensure the production of quality cacao," Lim said.

According to Lim, Cacao de Davao provides equipment and technical support to partner farmers to improve farm operations, increase productivity, and maintain quality standards.

The company also promotes value-added products such as tablea, cocoa powder, and chocolate products, enabling farmers to earn more from their harvests and participate in higher-value segments of the cacao supply chain.

"It is a big help for farmers if they can produce their own tablea because processed chocolate products have greater value," he said.

Following the recognition, council members proposed a resolution commending Cacao de Davao for helping position Davao City as a producer of premium cacao products and for promoting cacao tourism through its continued support for the local industry.

The recognition underscores the growing role of the private sector in strengthening Davao's cacao industry, which remains one of the city's key agricultural and economic drivers. Hannah Micaella Albino/SPAMAST, SunStar Intern