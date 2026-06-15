Credit card spending hits new high in PH

Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) topped Visa credit payment volume in the Philippines in 2025, reflecting how more Filipinos are using credit cards for everyday spending and greater flexibility in managing their finances.

“As more Filipinos become mindful of how they manage their budgets, this recognition highlights the growing importance of secure and flexible payment options in daily life,” said Mukul Sukhani, Head of Cards and Loans at UnionBank. “Our focus has always been to support customers with practical benefits—whether for essentials, online purchases, or occasional lifestyle experiences—so they can make the most of how they

spend.”

The shift toward more intentional and digital-first spending habits was echoed by Visa.

“From everyday essentials to important life moments, Visa enables fast, secure, and seamless digital payments,” said Jeffrey Navarro, Country Manager for Visa Philippines.

“UnionBank Visa Cardholders benefit from a global network that helps them transact with confidence—whether in-store, online, or abroad.”

As households prioritize everyday expenses, more Filipinos are using their UnionBank credit cards for groceries, electronics, and online purchases. Features such as installments, cashback, and deals on platforms like Shopee and Lazada are helping customers better manage their budgets.

With the continued shift to digital payments, customers also benefit from more convenient transactions and greater control over how they manage their finances.

Earlier this year, UnionBank reached 2 million credit cards in circulation, reflecting continued demand for accessible and easy-to-use financial tools. This growth was driven by digital onboarding and simplified application processes, making it easier for more Filipinos to access credit responsibly.

UnionBank Visa Credit Cards are designed to help cardholders get more value from their everyday spending—especially on essentials and planned purchases.PR