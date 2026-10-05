DA 11, firms invest P1.96M in coffee farms

DA-11 regional executive director Macario Gonzaga signed a memorandum of agreement on Oct. 1 with Jan Romeo Verueco, part owner of Verueco Ventures Corp./Teofilo Coffee Company; Joey Marcelo, CEO of Elevate Foods Group Corp.; Jovannie Mondaya, owner of Kuya Gio Coffee Farm; and Shosi Mari Larido, owner of Pedings Coffee Farm during the Regional Coffee Expo 2026 at Café Noventa in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro.

The partnership grew from DA 11’s participation in the Specialty Coffee Expo 2025 in Houston, Texas, where the agency and Teofilo Coffee Company began exploring ways to strengthen the Philippine coffee industry and position Davao-grown coffee in the market.

Over the next seven months, Teofilo Coffee Company, coffee farmers, and DA-11’s Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division held discussions, negotiations, and online consultations to develop an investment, rehabilitation, production, and revenue-sharing framework.

Under the agreement, Verueco Ventures Corp./Teofilo Coffee Company will invest a combined P1.96 million in five hectares of coffee farms.

The investment includes P1.15 million for Larido’s two-hectare farm and P805,000 for Mondaya’s three-hectare farm.

The funds will cover production support, labor, and annual farm expenses based on the approved project work plan, giving the farmers resources to sustain and improve their operations.

DA 11 said the agreement strengthens direct links between coffee farmers and private investors while supporting farm rehabilitation, higher productivity, improved coffee quality, and stronger market access in the Davao Region. RAFIS-11