DA chief urges unity in tuna industry

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 called for unity among stakeholders of the Philippine tuna industry to secure the sector’s future through shared responsibility, innovation, and sustainability.

Speaking at the 25th National Tuna Congress in General Santos City, the agriculture chief praised the industry for putting the Philippines on the global seafood map, but warned that resting on past success is not an option.

“Our tuna carries the Filipino brand of quality and integrity,” he said. “But like the oceans we rely on, the industry now faces turbulent waters: climate change, global sustainability mandates, labor issues, and the persistent threat of IUU fishing.”

“For 25 years, this Congress has been the heartbeat of collaboration in the tuna sector,” Tiu Laurel declared. “But as we look ahead, the mission is clear: we either act together, or risk drifting apart.”

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported an increase in Philippine tuna production from 409,797.17 MT in 2023 to 494,047.02 MT in 2024, a 20.56 percent higher over the previous year.

Meanwhile, export data, also from the PSA, showed that the value of shipments rose by 31 percent to US$514.47 million in 2024 from US$391.81 million in 2023.

Secretary Tiu Laurel challenged the industry to think beyond profits and embrace its role as stewards of the seas. “True progress is shared. It happens only when all players in the value chain, fishers, canners, exporters, and regulators, move as one.”

The DA chief called for science-based management of tuna stocks, tighter enforcement, better traceability, and stronger support for fisherfolk. “They are not just workers; they are protectors of our marine future.”

He also vowed full government support: “The DA stands with you—to feed the world, to honor our fishers, and to defend our seas.”

The stakes, he said, are high—but so is the potential. “This is our moment to lead, or be left behind.” (PR/DA)